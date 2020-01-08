Libyan rebels capture a key coastal city that threatens the UN-backed government

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey became the last great patron of the Tripoli government, providing armed drones, armored vehicles and, last week, Turkish troops.

Turkish authorities say their troops will act primarily as advisors and avoid frontline fighting. But there are indications, from US officials and videos posted on the Internet, that Ankara has deployed irregular Syrians in Libya, taken from units that fought against Kurds in northeastern Syria last year.

The increasingly prominent foreign role provoked an angry reprimand from the United Nations envoy to Libya, Ghassan Salamé, who told reporters on Monday that "probably thousands,quot; of foreign mercenaries had arrived in Libya to participate in the fight.

The battle has displaced 300,000 people and caused more than 2,200 deaths.

Salamé blamed one of Hifter's foreign sponsors, he did not specify which, for an attack with drones in a government military installation near Tripoli that killed 30 unarmed military recruits. In his message to all foreign powers mired in the conflict, he said: "Get out of Libya."

On Tuesday in Brussels, the foreign ministers of Great Britain, Germany, France and Italy, as well as Josep Borrell, head of foreign policy of the European Union, issued a joint statement condemning the "continuous external interference,quot; in the conflict.

Mr. Borrell pointed to Turkey for criticism.

"We ask for a ceasefire and we also ask to stop the escalation and external interference, which has been increasing in recent days," he told reporters. "It is obvious that this refers to the Turkish decision to intervene with his troops in Libya."

Located approximately halfway to the Mediterranean coast of Libya, Surt has spread along the geographical and political faults that divide eastern and western Libya, said Frederic Wehrey, a Libyan specialist at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.