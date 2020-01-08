Leonardo DiCaprio helps save a man's life after falling overboard

Leonardo Dicaprio I had a second chance to share the raft … and took advantage of it.

ME! News learned that the A-list actor recently helped locate and save a man who fell overboard a cruise in the Caribbean.

Leo, his girlfriend Camila Marrone and a group of his friends were on vacation in a boat near St. Barts on December 30 when they joined the emergency search efforts. Call it kismet, because the Once upon a time in Hollywood Star's boat was the only one in the area when they found and rescued the individual just before sunset. The man, who fell off a Club Med yacht, stepped on the water for 11 hours before his discovery.

According to Sun, the man worked on the cruise and was intoxicated at the time of the incident.