Leonardo DiCaprio helps save a man's life after falling overboard

Leonardo Dicaprio I had a second chance to share the raft … and took advantage of it.
ME! News learned that the A-list actor recently helped locate and save a man who fell overboard a cruise in the Caribbean.
Leo, his girlfriend Camila Marrone and a group of his friends were on vacation in a boat near St. Barts on December 30 when they joined the emergency search efforts. Call it kismet, because the Once upon a time in Hollywood Star's boat was the only one in the area when they found and rescued the individual just before sunset. The man, who fell off a Club Med yacht, stepped on the water for 11 hours before his discovery.
According to Sun, the man worked on the cruise and was intoxicated at the time of the incident.
Only a week after the heroic actions of DiCaprio, he returned to normal at the 2020 Golden Globes. Despite losing his category by Joaquin Phoenix, Leo received a memorable co-star greeting Brad Pitt during his own speech of acceptance of Globes.
"Before tthe revenant, "Pitt shared," he used to see co-stars year after year (DiCaprio) accept awards and get up and thank him profusely. I know why it is an All-Star. He is a gentleman. I wouldn't be here without you, man. "
"Still," he added, referring to the infamous Leo Titanic scene, "I would have shared the raft."
In news related to feeling good about Leo, last summer the actor's non-profit organization donated $ 5 million to trigger relief efforts in the Amazon rainforest.
What would we do without you, Leo?