Leicester faces preventive inspection | Racing news





Leicester action

The Leicester jump meeting on Thursday is subject to a preventive inspection at 8 am on race day due to the forecast of heavy rains during the night.

The track is currently competitive with the course described as smooth, heavy in places on the obstacle course and good to soft, smooth in places on the track.

The first of the six races is scheduled for 1.10, and the characteristic is the chase of the Charnwood Forest Listed Seas at 2.15.

Course secretary Jimmy Stevenson said: "There is some heavy rain. We have to take a look in the morning and see what happens.

"It dried up beautifully last week and the ground is absolutely perfect, but it is so humid underneath that if it rained a lot, it would start to cause problems again. Hopefully we don't have too much."

"It is forecast from 10 to 15 millimeters, which is very much in a terrain that is already wet. We cross our fingers and we will not get too much."