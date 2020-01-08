Leicester 1 – 1 A Villa

Highlights and report of the Carabao Cup semifinal at King Power Stadium when Leicester and Aston Villa drew 1-1 in the first leg





Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates scoring for Leicester

Kelechi Iheanacho scored the draw for Leicester when they held Aston Villa 1-1 in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal on Wednesday night.

Frederic Guilbert had given Villa a surprise lead in the first half at King Power Stadium, but Iheanacho hit back in the second half for Leicester.

The goal of the former Manchester City striker leaves the draw at the razor's edge until the second leg at Villa Park on Tuesday, January 28, which will be live on Sky Sports Football.

Villa's rearguard frustrates Leicester in the King Power

Aston Villa celebrates leadership at King Power Stadium

Leicester Schmeichel (6, Evans (6, Soyuncu (6, Fuchs (6), Pereira (6), Chilwell (5), Praet (5), Tielemans (6), Pérez (5), Maddison (7), Vardy (5 )) Subs: Choudhury (6), Iheanacho (7), Albrighton (n / a) Aston Villa: Nyland (8), Konsa (7), Mings (8), Hause (7), Guilbert (7), Taylor (7), Luiz (6), Nakamba (7), El Ghazi (7), Grealish (7) , Trezeguet (6) Subs: Hourihane (n / a), Vassilev (n / a), Lansbury (n / a) Party man: Tyrone Mings

Villa was sitting deeply in an attempt to quell the threat of Jamie Vardy's careers, but the Leicester striker managed to stay behind twice in the first quarter. On both occasions, however, he was denied by Orjan Nyland.

Leicester was not knocking on the door exactly, but they were dominating the game and the opening goal after 28 minutes came against the race. A quick attack saw Anwar El Ghazi move to the left where he played a ball through the area, and Guilbert came ahead of Ben Chilwell to push home.

The goal saw Villa's confidence increase, and they should have doubled their lead in 42 minutes. Grealish fired a dangerous free kick into the area just above Ezri Konsa's head, who hit Kasper Schmeichel to the ball but hit the crossbar with his attempt. It was a great disappointment for Leicester.

Brendan Rodgers changed things at halftime when he introduced Hamza Choudhury to Dennis Praet in the midfield, but Villa still looked relatively comfortable in defense. It took Leicester until the 63rd minute to test Nyland again, as he avoided a fierce effort by James Maddison from eight yards. Maddison approached again 10 minutes later, but once again Nyland was there to deny it from a closed angle.

Jamie Vardy returned to the starting lineup of Leicester after missing the last three games. James Maddison, Youri Tielemans and Ricardo Pereira also started on a strong side called by Brendan Rodgers.

Jack Grealish started with Aston Villa, while Anwar El Ghazi started the game in advance. Jonathan Kodjia, the only fit senior forward in the team, was completely lost.

Villa had defended brilliantly for 75 minutes, but a span of concentration allowed Leicester to enter the draw. Douglas Luiz was caught in possession in his own half of a free kick, and Vardy came alive to steal it and feed Iheanacho. Then he gave a few touches to enter the box before making a powerful effort beyond Nyland.

From that moment, it was only Leicester in the game, as they looked for a goal that gave them the advantage in the draw. Vardy stayed behind at 82 minutes, but made an effort in the side net, and there would be no more way to leave the tie perfectly prepared before the second leg.

Match Man: Tyrone Mings

How Villa missed Mings during the Christmas period. The defender returned for his much-needed Premier League victory at Burnley on New Year's Day, and it was excellent again as Villa resisted Leicester for long periods on Wednesday night. The head of England, Gareth Southgate, was watching from the stands and would certainly have taken note of his performance.

Post match statistics

Aston Villa has scored 17 goals in the League Cup this season, the most since 2012/13, with Villa scoring more in the 1999-00 season (18).

Kelechi Iheanacho has been directly involved in seven goals in his five competitive appearances against Aston Villa (five goals, two assists), more than any other opponent in his professional career at the club.

Anwar El Ghazi has participated directly in 11 goals in all competitions for Aston Villa this season (5 goals, 6 assists); only Jack Grealish has more for the Villans (14).

Frederic Guilbert's goal in the 28th minute was Aston Villa's only shot at the target in the match. In fact, they only recorded three shots in the entire game, the lowest total they have recorded in all competitions since May 2016 against Newcastle United (2 shots).

Whats Next?

