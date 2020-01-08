Lady Kitty Spencer reportedly engaged with a 60-year-old boyfriend

TheImageDirect.com
According to reports, wedding bells are ringing Lady Kitty Spencer.
The 29-year-old model, fashionista and famous niece of Princess Diana She is engaged to her 60-year-old millionaire boyfriend, Michael Lewis according to The Daily Mail.
Citing an anonymous friend of Spencer, The Daily Mail reported that Lewis proposed before Christmas. While the model has not shared any personal news with the public, she has been documenting her current trip to her native South Africa on Instagram, where fans have shared some good wishes about the alleged commitment.
The couple was recently seen in New York City together in May. In a photograph, Spencer was captured with her arm around Lewis while walking in the Big Apple. They were later seen kissing in St. Tropez in August, according to The Daily Mail.
Its reported 31-year-old age difference has also generated headlines, particularly considering that Lewis is said to be older than his 55-year-old father and Princess Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer.
The future bride recently called her 29th birthday just before welcoming the new year. "Thank you for such beautiful and friendly birthday messages today," he wrote on his Instagram account in December. "I couldn't have asked for a better day surrounded by the people I love. Thank you to everyone who made it the most special birthday I can remember."
Maybe 2020 will have an even better day: your wedding day. Congratulations to the couple!
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.