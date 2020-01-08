Lady Kitty Spencer reportedly engaged with a 60-year-old boyfriend

According to reports, wedding bells are ringing Lady Kitty Spencer.

The 29-year-old model, fashionista and famous niece of Princess Diana She is engaged to her 60-year-old millionaire boyfriend, Michael Lewis according to The Daily Mail.

Citing an anonymous friend of Spencer, The Daily Mail reported that Lewis proposed before Christmas. While the model has not shared any personal news with the public, she has been documenting her current trip to her native South Africa on Instagram, where fans have shared some good wishes about the alleged commitment.

The couple was recently seen in New York City together in May. In a photograph, Spencer was captured with her arm around Lewis while walking in the Big Apple. They were later seen kissing in St. Tropez in August, according to The Daily Mail.