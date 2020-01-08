Lady Gaga opens up Oprah Winfrey about being raped as a teenager

Lady Gaga sat down to talk with Oprah Winfrey, where she revealed that she suffers from PTSD after being repeatedly raped as a teenager.

During the debut of Oprah & # 39; s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour, Gaga revealed that the rapist was someone he knew at age 19, but did not seek therapy for his trauma, even when his career began to reach its point maximum.

"Suddenly I became a star and I was traveling the world going from the hotel room to the garage to the limousine on the stage, and I never faced it, and suddenly I began to experience this incredible intense pain throughout my body." that mimicked the illness I felt after being raped, "he said.

Oprah was excited after Gaga's admission:

"Can I tell you that you were amazing?" Oprah told him.

"You were so good. You were so vulnerable. You were so sincere. You were so real!" She continued. "I couldn't even believe you were doing that! I thought, am I hearing correctly? Oh, my God, you were so real, so good, so loud, so you."