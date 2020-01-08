Kylie Jenner shares photo of pregnant baby for the first time since the birth of Stormi Webster!

Kylie Jenner has shared a pregnant selfie where her belly was in full display! The revealing photo is produced while preparing for Stormi Webster's second birthday on February 1, 2020. Kylie made it clear that the souvenir photo was in honor of Stormi's next birthday. Last year, Kylie and Travis Scott organized an amazing Astro-World themed festival called Stormi-World. The photos and videos of Stormi's first birthday party went viral. Kylie is expected to do something so elaborate for Stormi's second party.

Fans were delighted to see the photo as many of Kylie's followers on Instagram could never see a photo of her belly. Kylie did what many celebrities only dream of and managed to keep her entire pregnancy a secret from the press and the public. Although there was great speculation when Kylie carefully hid her stomach behind large bags, blankets, etc., throughout her pregnancy, leaving fans wondering what was going on. In fact, Kylie even managed to keep the details of her birth a secret until she decided to go ahead with the details.

After Kylie gave birth, she decided to leave a birth announcement on her Instagram account and tell the story herself. Because he kept things a secret, nobody knew until after the fact about his pregnancy. Kylie's 156.8 million Instagram followers loved the pregnancy photo that has since gone viral and has more than 10 million likes.

Kylie shared the following title with the image.

"Recoil,quot; pregnant with my baby. I can't believe my daughter turns two soon … #stormi "

You can see Stormi Webster's pregnant Kylie Jenner photo below.

Kylie didn't say how far she was in the photo, but her belly was easy to see. She wore a black blouse and wine-colored pants or shorts that went down below the navel, displaying her full belly.

What do you think about Kylie Jenner sharing that pregnancy picture? Can you believe that Stormi Webster is turning two? Are you eager to see how Kylie Jenner plans to celebrate her baby's birthday?



