Kylie Jenner reportedly donates $ 1 million to several Australian relief efforts after being called for her "hypocrisy."

The Kardashian sisters, Kim and Khloe, faced a violent reaction the other day, after they were accused of donating nothing to people in Australia who are struggling with the tragedy these days.

You probably already know that Australia has been hit by a horrible tragedy these days, and they are fighting apocalyptic forest fires.

Many celebrities donated to help, and it seems that the Kardashian sisters did not reveal the amount they donated. According to reports, this caused speculation that they didn't even give a penny to help.

Kim criticized those rumors and Khloe Kardashian also backed her sister.

After saying publicly that she feels sorry for the tragedy that Australians are going through, Kylie Jenner was criticized for posting her feet while wearing mink slippers.

Now, People reported that he publicly revealed the fact that he had donated $ 1 million to help Australia.

The Shade Room writes: "After she was called to slide down the skin slides, just after she raised awareness of the increasing number of animal deaths in Australia's fires, she decided to donate $ 1 million to various efforts of help from Australia, according to People. "

Someone commented: ‘It is worth it, so 1 million great is a tax cancellation and honestly for a good cause! Good job @kyliejenner. 🙌🏾❤️🙌🏾 ’

A follower said: "Girl, I would be rocking in peace. And donating from the period of my heart!"

One person posted this: ‘Before asking how she only donated 1 million, and she has all that money, please think and thank her for sending SOMETHING! 🙄 ’

Someone else said: "Just letting you know: celebrities are not required to donate or do anything to help others with their money."

Another Instagram installer posted this: "Some of you pressure these people to donate tbh 🤷🏻‍♀️ they don't have to do anything."

What do you think about Kylie's actions these days?



