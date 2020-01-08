Kylie Jenner makes a strong donation to Australia Aid efforts against forest fires after the sisters are criticized

Instagram

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics promises $ 1 million for several forest fire relief efforts after Kim and Khloe Kardashian were accused of not donating to help fight the devastating forest fires.

Kylie Jenner He has finally followed in the footsteps of other celebrities to support Australia's wildfire relief efforts. A few days after she was accused of ignoring the devastating forest fires, the founder of Kylie Cosmetic apparently tried to correct her by making a donation of $ 1 million to several aid organizations.

The younger sister of Kendall Jenner angered many of his social media followers with his simultaneous publications over the weekend. Just after sharing a photo of a burned Koala and raising awareness about the death toll of animals, he posted a photo of his "pink baby fingers" in $ 1,480 mink fur slippers from Louis Vuitton on Instagram Story.

A critic turned to Twitter and shouted: "Kylie Jenner posted about saving the koalas and then posted her real mink fur slippers ….. does it make sense!?!" Another, meanwhile, noted, "Kylie posting about how she feels disconsolate about the death of animals in Australia due to fire and then posting it using a sneaker made of mink fur is the biggest hypocrisy of 2020 …"

A Twitter user accused Kylie Jenner of hypocrisy.

Another internet user controlled the television personality.

In his defense, an internal source insisted that the 22-year-old reality star did not intend to provoke a controversy with his actions on social networks. "That publication was completely involuntary," the source said. "Kylie supports her desire to want to help ease the devastation caused by the fires."

Kylie was not the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan who received strong criticism when it came to the devastating forest fires. Your stepsisters Kim Kardashian Y Khloe KardashianHe had also been accused of not being charitable, as Australia fights the fire season that has burned approximately seven million hectares of land.

Left furious by the accusation, Kim quickly replied: "Nothing excites me more than seeing people think they know what we donate and think we have to advertise everything." Khloe soon intervened writing: "When you do your merciful deeds, do not blow a trumpet in front of you, as hypocrites do in synagogues and on the streets, so that they have the glory of men. Truly I tell you, they have their reward. "

Prior to Kylie's $ 1 million promise, several celebrities have shown their support for forest fire relief efforts. Nicole Kidman and her singing husband Keith Urban has donated $ 500,000 to rural fire services. Pink contributed a similar amount to local fire services, while Chris Hemsworth He promised $ 1 million.