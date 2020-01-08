Kyle Rudolph says a media member lied about selling his gloves for a beneficial benefit

The Vikings' tight end, Kyle Rudolph, made the winning capture of the game in overtime to knock out the Saints from the playoffs in the Wild Card round, but the gloves he used to make that reception had an unfortunate journey later.

A fan tweeted Rudolph saying, "You probably already heard this, but it seems that someone has already sold your gloves from the Saints playoff game on eBay. I hope they haven't cheated on you for quick money." Rudolph responded by saying that the person who received his gloves did so by lying about his intentions.

Rudolph says that a media member asked for the gloves and said they would sell them for a charity benefit.

I saw this … it's disappointing. A member of the media in the locker room after the game asked me if I could have my gloves for a charity benefit, so I told him of course and I will even sign them for you! Well, he got me, sold on eBay 3 days later … https://t.co/JCTO0OWM5n – Kyle Rudolph (@ KyleRudolph82) January 8, 2020

The item list can be found here. The seller appears as a resident in Indianapolis and the account is gamegear777. The account has five other items for sale, all related to the NFL playoffs. The gloves sold for $ 375.

The list of gloves read:

The Vikings tight end, Kyle Rudolph, managed the winning touchdown in overtime to beat the New Orleans Saints in the wild card game! These are the real gloves Rudolph used in that game. Signed by Rudolph in black sharpie comes with the official team list.

Rudolph did not address the reporter by name in his tweet, since he later explained that he is not exactly sure who the reporter was.

And to clarify that I didn't know anyone … so I wasn't a local reporter that I see daily or a national reporter. The locker room was a zoo, he asked them, I told him that of course and I even offered to sign them … https://t.co/fCdU4RlhnP – Kyle Rudolph (@ KyleRudolph82) January 8, 2020

Rudolph is the Vikings nominee for the Walter Payton 2019 Man of the Year award, so it is understandable why he was willing to part with the important gloves, since he thought he was donating them to a good cause. Instead, they apparently lied to him and someone simply sold the gloves for profit.