KUWK: Rumors of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Spark are back along with the playful interaction in social networks

After former Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott seemed to have a playful interaction on social media, fans of the former couple flooded the platform to express their beliefs that they were together again! Did they jump to conclusions or are they right?

Earlier today, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the makeup mogul left what could only be perceived as a subtle flirtatious comment in their baby daddy's post!

It all started with the rapper posting a picture of some curly fries, writing to the side that I made these curly fries. Ahhhh mannn. "

It didn't take long for Kylie to go through the comments section to express her doubts that Travis had really cooked.

In other words, she accused him of lying leaving an emoji hat, since it is widely associated with that.

But the rapper was not upset because she called him and instead continued the playful conversation, telling the youngest of the Jenner sisters that: & # 39; Lmao, you know that (fire emoji) & # 39; apparently he reminds his ex that he is actually quite good in the kitchen as far as he is concerned, at least!

Soon, fans began commenting on their possible relationship, saying things like: "They get back together safely," / "Just get back together, I miss you two love birds."

Most of the comments were from people who were convinced that the stars were back together, or from other people who begged them to meet now!

Meanwhile, insider information shared through HollywoodLife that Travis, who is apparently trying to retrieve Kylie, has a real big deal of trouble in her relationship drama with Kylie, when she or anyone else calls them friends. He wants much more and feels that it is much more, regardless of where Kylie Jenner's head is. From 2020, he will continue to be the one to pursue, even if he ends up being a friendship for a relationship, he still hates that label. "



