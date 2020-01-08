Kristin Cavallari says she completely lost her friend: Look!

Kristin CavallariThe permanence in real television has made it "ultrasensitive,quot; to betrayals of friendship.

In this Thursday clip Very cavallari third season premiere, The hills Alum expresses this same point to the husband Jay cutler while discussing its consequences with BFF Kelly Henderson. According to James's tycoon, the famous stylist "only cares publicly for his own value."

"I completely lost my friend," the lifestyle guru tells her husband.

While Cavallari knows that reality shows "totally ruin friendships," he says he thought that would not affect his bond with Henderson. In fact, Cavallari says he believed Henderson was "the last person on the planet to be affected by any of this."

"Being in the public eye since I was 17 years old, it definitely does something like … It takes me a while to trust people," Cavallari shares in a confessional. "And I don't always know what people's motives are."

Since Henderson was part of Cavallari's "inner circle," the discussion has been "very hard,quot; for the mother of three children.