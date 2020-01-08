Kim Kardashian strips naked for a small New Year's Eve celebration

It's never too late to celebrate the New Year in style!

Wednesday morning Kim Kardashian she took to Instagram where she celebrated the beginning of 2020. At the same time, she couldn't help sharing a sexy image of herself with Skims.

"A little late but happy new year," she captioned the photo while posing in a closet with her underwear that improved her shape.

The smoking shot comes after keeping up with the Kardashians Star ended 2019 with family time thanks to a snowy getaway. On New Year's Eve, Kim was seen enjoying the mountains of Wyoming with Holy west and his crew "A perfect new year in Wyoming," subtitled a brief boomerang driving through the snow.

In short, today's Instagram post is not the most revealing in any way. In fact, Kim said she would dress less sexy in 2020.