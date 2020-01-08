Kim Kardashian Chicago's daughter makes the cutest wish for her second birthday

%MINIFYHTMLc4b020a06a722c03da7539e6be8387939% %MINIFYHTMLc4b020a06a722c03da7539e6be83879310%

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; Share an adorable video on her Instagram account, showing her and her little girl discussing what to prepare for her next birthday party.

Kim KardashianThe daughter would soon be 2 years old and has the most beautiful wish for her special day. On Tuesday, January 7, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star turned to her Instagram story to share images of the sweet conversation she had with her little daughter, Chicago West, about her next birthday.

The video began with Kim asking Chicago, whose nickname is Chi, behind the lens, "Whose next birthday is it?" To which, the boy guessed shakily, "Sainty?" After the mother of four children corrected her daughter's guess, she went to ask him: "How old are you going to be?" This time, the girl whispered her answer: "Almost two."

The mother and daughter duo discussed what Chi wants for her birthday. When asked if she wanted to have a cake, the third child that the reality star shared with her husband Kanye west He immediately exclaimed that he wanted a rose. She continued to choose a Minnie Mouse cake before declaring her love for the 39-year-old reality star.

Kim and Kanye welcomed baby Chi on January 15, 2018 through a surrogate mother. "Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our beautiful and healthy girl," beauty mogul KKW announced at the time. "We are incredibly grateful to our substitute who made our dreams come true with the best gift one could give and with our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special attention."

When celebrating the young man's first birthday in 2019, the half-sister of Kylie Jenner He organized an Alice themed party in Wonderland. Transforming her family's luxurious Hidden Hills house into a magical wonderland, the aspiring lawyer hired costumed actors and ordered a birthday cake with a huge teapot and a cape dedicated to the character, the Cheshire Cat.

In addition to Chi, Kim and Kanye have three other children together, a 6-year-old daughter, North West, a 4-year-old son, Saint West and 7-month Psalm West.