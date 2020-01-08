Khamenei from Iran says the missile attack is a & # 39; slap & # 39; for the United States | News

%MINIFYHTMLcfbe8634e9f3a0acd090b93a94302f899% %MINIFYHTMLcfbe8634e9f3a0acd090b93a94302f8910%

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called his country's missile attack on US targets in Iraq a "slap,quot; for the United States and said Washington's troops must leave the region.

Khamenei's televised statements on Wednesday came hours after the missiles were fired at the Ain al-Asad base in Anbar province and an installation in Erbil amid growing tensions between Washington and Tehran following the murder of the military commander Iranian Qassem Soleimani in Iraq last week.

The Iraqi army said in an online statement that 22 missiles were launched at both sites between 1:45 am and 2:15 am on Wednesday (22:45 GMT and 23:15 GMT on Tuesday). Two of the 17 missiles aimed at the Ain al-Asad base did not fire, the military said, while the five missiles in Erbil pointed to the coalition headquarters.

The supreme leader had promised a severe retail sale against the US air strike that killed Soleimani, as well as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces of Iraq (PMF or Hashd al-Shaabi), an umbrella organization backed by Iran, among others.

"We hit them in the face last night," Khamenei said in his speech in the capital, Tehran, adding that military reprisals were not enough.

"The important thing is that the corrupt presence of the United States in this region comes to an end."

Khamenei was addressing a large crowd, many of whom held photos of Soleimani, who led the Quds Force of Iran, the elite foreign arm Revolutionary Guards Corps.

Soleimani was buried in the "martyrs section,quot; of a cemetery in his hometown of Kerman After three days of funeral processions that saw his coffin travel to several cities across the country and large crowds paying his respects.

Before the funeral of Soleimani, a stampede broke out in the procession in Kerman, killing more than 50 people.

"I am very sorry and I am very sad about that," Khamenei said, referring to the stampede.

"I would like to express my condolences to their families … I wish that their spirits, their souls, join Soleimani's soul," he said.

& # 39; Iran is equipped & # 39;

After the missile attack, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iran had taken and concluded "measures provided in self-defense,quot; under article 51 of the UN Charter.

"We are not looking for escalation or war, but we will defend ourselves against any aggression," he said in a Twitter post.

In Washington, the president of the United States, President Donald Trump, said in a tweet Tuesday night that an assessment of the victims and the damage of the attacks was being carried out.

"Everything is fine!" Trump said in the Twitter post, adding that he would make a statement Wednesday morning.

US officials have said Soleimani was killed due to intelligence indicating that the forces under his command planned attacks against US targets in the region. But they have not provided evidence.

Although it is not known if the attacks are the end of the last escalation between the two nations, Iranian television reported that a senior official of the Iranian supreme leader's office said the missile attacks were the "weakest,quot; in several scenarios of reprisal.

Accusing the United States of bringing "war and hostility,quot; to the region, Khamenei in his speech reiterated Iran's readiness to face threats.

"Today we are armed. The nation of Iran is equipped against the thugs of the world," he said after praising Soleimani as a man of "courage,quot; and "effectiveness."

He paid tribute to the work of the murdered general in the region, referring to representatives in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.

"The role of our beloved martyr was very bold and very important," Khamenei said of Soleimani, adding that he managed to stop US plans that were "prepared for the West Asia region."