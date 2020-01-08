Kevin De Bruyne says Manchester City spent only 15 minutes preparing the false nine plan | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML340ef9d8688b30fba30c279a8c488a839% %MINIFYHTML340ef9d8688b30fba30c279a8c488a8310%

Bernardo Silva scored a goal and helped create two more playing as a false nine; Manchester City beat Manchester United 3-1 in their first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals





Kevin De Bruyne's shot was diverted to his own net by Andreas Pereira when City scored three times in a rampant first half

Kevin De Bruyne says Manchester City spent only 15 minutes preparing the fake nine tactics that helped fly to Manchester United in the first half of Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie.

City defeated its rivals in the first half, climbing 3-0 in 38 minutes during the first leg semifinal match at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford withdrew a goal for United after halftime, but fell 3-1, with Bernardo Silva playing a key role in his unknown false position of nine.

Highlights of the Carabao Cup semifinal, first leg between Manchester United and Manchester City

He scored the first game with a brilliant long-range hit and also had a role in the other two goals, while strikers Sergio Agüero and Gabriel Jesús started the game on the bench.

Pep Guardiola often used a fake nine when he was in charge in Barcelona, ​​but he rarely did it in City.

But despite his lack of experience with tactics, De Bruyne said: "We did 15 minutes in the morning, that's all.

"We didn't train that, but it's not like we've never done it before; sometimes we did it against teams that prefer to play man against man; Cardiff, United, in Barcelona, ​​we did it the first year with Pep, so we've done it a couple of times.

"With Bernardo falling, there are four against three in the center of the field, so they have to choose what they do: if they put their defender up there is more space behind and if not, Bernardo will be free and that is what we try to do,quot; . .

"I think in general we played well. The second half tried to push us a little more and made a mistake and scored from there."

"I don't think they had many opportunities and I think we should have scored more, but in the end 3-1 is a good advantage. We know it's not over, but it was obviously a good game for us."

Bernardo Silva and Kyle Walker reflect on Manchester City's 3-1 victory against Manchester United in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals.

Analysis: Abyss between City and United

& # 39; A 3-1 home loss to rivals Manchester City may not seem so emphatic, but the reality was quite different. Pep Guardiola had won on his three previous visits to the Old Trafford in the Premier League, but never like that. United conceded three goals in the first half for the first time here in 22 years. The chasm between the two teams was obvious to everyone & # 39 ;.

Man Utd-Man City player ratings

Who were the star artists when Manchester City defeated Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals …

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that Manchester United could not face Manchester City from the beginning, as it fell to a 3-1 defeat in their first leg in the Carabao Cup semifinal at Old Trafford

Pep: The semifinal is not over

Manchester City points to a third consecutive victory in the Carabao Cup title and has placed in pole position, but, despite the positive result, Chief Pep Guardiola remains firm that the semifinal is still at stake.

He said: "In the first minutes, it was tight, they had one or two counterattacks and the second shot. It was an outstanding goal from Bernardo and since then we played very well with many passes coming from behind."

Pep Guardiola warned his Manchester City team that they are not guaranteed a place in the Carabao Cup final despite seeing City beat Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford in the first leg of the semifinal.

"In the second half, they changed the shape of a diamond to a 4-4-2 and we had some problems, but it's a good result."

"However, it is not over, it is Man United and we see how they can return … but hopefully with our fans, we can make a good game and reach the final again."