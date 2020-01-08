Kenya Moore shares a video with baby Brooklyn Daly walking and dancing – RHOA's star makes fan day!

Kenya Moore is the happiest mother that exists these days. Despite Marc Daly's separation, Kenya has everything she needs to be the happiest woman: her baby, Brooklyn Daly.

Kenya loves her miraculous baby and keeps fans up to date with Brookie's latest adventures. She created Brookie her own Instagram page where she posts several photos and videos to keep everyone updated on the baby miracle.

Now, Kenya shared a video with her and Brooklyn that will make your day. Look at these two ladies walking and dancing!

‘My baby is walking! @thebrooklyndaly #dancemonkey # 14months #miraclebaby ", Kenya captioned its publication.

Porsha Williams skipped the comments and posted this: Y Yay! Go to Brooklyn … she's so sweet and proud of herself! Fasten your belt in Kenya 🏃🏽‍♀️🏃🏽‍♀️🏃🏽‍♀️ ’

Someone else said: ww Aww the way Kenya smiles at you. She is in love with you, "while a follower posted this:" I had a hard day! This really made me smile. "

Another commentator wrote: ‘She is so beautiful! I'm so happy for you, Kenya! "And someone else posted:" Aww, I love this. I couldn't be happier for you. She is adorable. & # 39;

A fan exclaimed: Sí Yes, Brooklyn! Now we just have to spin it for a good moment, "and an Instagram installer said:" This made me very happy! What a beautiful, sweet baby! God is really blessing you, sister! "

One person praised Kenya as a mother and wrote this: the @thekenyamoore, you are an amazing mother. Your daughter always has a smile on her face. Keep collecting your blessings! "

In other news, baby Brookie and her mother attended the birthday party of Ace Wells Tucker, the son of Kandi Burruss.

The handsome boy celebrated his fourth anniversary, and the guest list included many of your favorite celebrities, such as Tiny Harris and Heiress Harris, among others.



