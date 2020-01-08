Katrina Kaif talks about completing 15 years in Bollywood



Katrina Kaif completes 15 years as an actress in Bollywood. In a recent interview, she talked about her trip so far and her future plans. She said: “Acting in movies has given me an incredible amount of satisfaction. For me, the most wonderful place to be is on a film set and that is mainly because I love the process of exploring a character and being part of movies, which will be forever. It is something indescribable and an intrinsic part of me too. I think one thing I've always tried to do is not have a rigid and established formula, and respond instinctively to what I do. "



Katrina, who has been a successful actress with several successful films to her credit, also shared that she tries to enjoy every moment and not take herself too seriously. She said she looks forward to 2020. "The idea is to maintain a mix and balance of different types of stories, as well as genres that excite me." Well, we can't wait to see you again on the big screen. !