Katie Cassidy de Arrow files for divorce 1 year after the wedding

One of the most popular Hollywood couples has just left it.
According to multiple reports, it's over by Katie Cassidy Y Matthew Rodgers. the Arrow The star reportedly filed for divorce on Wednesday, January 8, at the Los Angeles Superior Court of her boyfriend, which occurs almost 13 months after they got married.
While it is not clear why the two have separated, the 33-year-old star reportedly cited "irreconcilable differences,quot; as a reason for his divorce. It also seems that things have ended in friendly terms, because the Arrow The actress has not yet changed her married name in her Instagram biography.
A month before celebrating her first wedding anniversary, Katie shared a touching Instagram message about the man in her life.
"Grateful to have this by my side," she wrote on Thanksgiving, along with a picture of the two of them getting comfortable. "Thank you for being you. Label someone for whom you are grateful next."
The couple married in December 2018 in a luxurious ceremony in front of family and close friends in Sunset Key, Florida.
At that time, Cassidy shared the exciting news on social networks, along with a romantic portrait of his kiss to Matthew on his big day.
In addition, the sweet snapshot showed the wedding dress larger than the life of the Hollywood star, which featured long sleeves adorned with lace, an undulating train and intricate embroidery.
"I can't help falling in love with you …" he said on Instagram. "YES! It's official! #MrsRodgers I love you, my husband."
In June 2017, the Arrow The actress announced that she and Matthew were involved in a social media post.
"I can't wait to always spend my love with you! I am the luckiest girl in the world," he said on Instagram at the time. "I (love you) to the moon and back @ mattyice432,quot;.
She added: "Thank you for a magical night that I will always remember."
Of the proposal, Cassidy previously told E! News that it was a complete surprise. "At first we were friends," he shared with us exclusively. "I was surprised during a romantic dinner and fell to my knees! It was so perfect!"
This marked the Gossip Girl alum's first marriage. She was previously in a relationship with Jerry Ferrara, Jason Garrison Y Jesse McCartney.
