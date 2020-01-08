Katie Cassidy de Arrow files for divorce 1 year after the wedding

One of the most popular Hollywood couples has just left it.

According to multiple reports, it's over by Katie Cassidy Y Matthew Rodgers. the Arrow The star reportedly filed for divorce on Wednesday, January 8, at the Los Angeles Superior Court of her boyfriend, which occurs almost 13 months after they got married.

While it is not clear why the two have separated, the 33-year-old star reportedly cited "irreconcilable differences,quot; as a reason for his divorce. It also seems that things have ended in friendly terms, because the Arrow The actress has not yet changed her married name in her Instagram biography.

A month before celebrating her first wedding anniversary, Katie shared a touching Instagram message about the man in her life.

"Grateful to have this by my side," she wrote on Thanksgiving, along with a picture of the two of them getting comfortable. "Thank you for being you. Label someone for whom you are grateful next."

The couple married in December 2018 in a luxurious ceremony in front of family and close friends in Sunset Key, Florida.