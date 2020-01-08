Kate Hudson celebrates Son Ryder's birthday with a cute video of recoil

Happy Birthday, Ryder Robinson!
Kate HudsonThe 16-year-old son turned Tuesday. The 40-year-old actress celebrated the biggest milestone by posting a video of her son on Instagram.
"I didn't realize I would be here so fast!" She captioned the images, which showed a 2-year-old Ryder blowing out her birthday candles. "16 years today. 16. I will savor these next years before the nest flies. People sometimes grieve on days like this. Time approaches us and shakes us a little, reminding us that the years do not wait for us we are ready. Well, RYDER YES (YOU'RE READING! I am ready! I am excited for your future. You are an incredible young man. I am honored that you have chosen me to be your mother. And here is the thing … you still have two years under this roof. My roof, my rules;) Happy birthday baby @ mr.ryderrobinson. "
The proud father also posted some birthday videos on Instagram Stories. Although, Ryder didn't seem excited about his mother's camera job. When he How to lose a boy in 10 days Star asked his firstborn how he treated him 16, he replied with a smile: "It was great until you started filming me."
Kate shares Ryder with her ex Chris Robinson. She also shares her son. Bingham Bellamy, 8, with his ex Matt Bellamy and is the mother of Rani Rose Hudson-Fujikawawhom he welcomed with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa in 2018
