Kate Hudson celebrates Son Ryder's birthday with a cute video of recoil

Happy Birthday, Ryder Robinson!

Kate HudsonThe 16-year-old son turned Tuesday. The 40-year-old actress celebrated the biggest milestone by posting a video of her son on Instagram.

"I didn't realize I would be here so fast!" She captioned the images, which showed a 2-year-old Ryder blowing out her birthday candles. "16 years today. 16. I will savor these next years before the nest flies. People sometimes grieve on days like this. Time approaches us and shakes us a little, reminding us that the years do not wait for us we are ready. Well, RYDER YES (YOU'RE READING! I am ready! I am excited for your future. You are an incredible young man. I am honored that you have chosen me to be your mother. And here is the thing … you still have two years under this roof. My roof, my rules;) Happy birthday baby @ mr.ryderrobinson. "