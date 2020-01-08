Kate Beckinsale weighs on the rumors that she is dating the Kelly machine gun

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for The Mirror
The rumors end here.
Sunday night, actress. Kate Beckinsale and musician Kelly machine gun They were seen and enjoyed some Golden Globes festivities. Paparazzi saw the couple in Los Angeles attending multiple later parties together, and leaving their last stop in the same car with some friends. Machine Gun Kelly is most notable for his music and for being the best friend of Saturday night live cast member Pete Davidson, who also dated Kate.
The couple has not responded to any of the speculation, but Kate responded in a comment in one of her recent Instagram posts. "Machine gun Kelly, really? I'm out! Now you're infected," one of its users wrote in her post. Kate rushed to put the troll in place. "Why don't you worry about the things that are really happening and donate to Australian forest fires instead of wasting your time on things that are not happening and that never happened and also please get a real life," he told the user .
Hate did not stop there. A follower even adopted the direct approach simply by writing: "You need a man." Kate responded in a fun way once again. "Maybe you do, because it's too much on your mind xx," he wrote. While Machine Gun Kelly has not referred directly to the rumors of romance, he did take his Twitter the day after the Golden Globes to deny any of the headlines. "I should never have gone out tonight," he said. wrote in a tweet. "I woke up with fake headlines."
Machine Gun Kelly's best friend, Pete, has moved on since his relationship with Kate failed. Recently it has been linked to the model Kaia Garber. Pete recently talked about their relationship in a segment on SNL, while talking with Weekend Update Colin Jost Y Michael Che. "" Yes, and it's not fair, Colin, "he shared about his love life." You have the opportunity to date a famous woman and everyone is delighted, you know? But when I do, the world wants to hit me in the throat. What did I do?
Quotations or not, one thing is certain: those who hate should stay out of the comments section of Kate Beckinsale!
