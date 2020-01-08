Kate Beckinsale weighs on the rumors that she is dating the Kelly machine gun

The rumors end here.

Sunday night, actress. Kate Beckinsale and musician Kelly machine gun They were seen and enjoyed some Golden Globes festivities. Paparazzi saw the couple in Los Angeles attending multiple later parties together, and leaving their last stop in the same car with some friends. Machine Gun Kelly is most notable for his music and for being the best friend of Saturday night live cast member Pete Davidson, who also dated Kate.

The couple has not responded to any of the speculation, but Kate responded in a comment in one of her recent Instagram posts. "Machine gun Kelly, really? I'm out! Now you're infected," one of its users wrote in her post. Kate rushed to put the troll in place. "Why don't you worry about the things that are really happening and donate to Australian forest fires instead of wasting your time on things that are not happening and that never happened and also please get a real life," he told the user .