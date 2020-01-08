Kate Beckinsale Trashes fan asking about machine gun Kelly Dating rumors

In her social media account earlier this week, reports from Page Six, Kate Beckinsale did not deny or confirm that she and Machine Gun Kelly were dating after reports that they left a Golden Globe party together.

In her IG account, a fan asked her if she was dating Machine Gun Kelly, and she responded by beating the person and accusing her of being a loser with messy priorities. Another person told Kate that he needed a "man," and Kate replied: "Maybe you do, since you have a lot in mind."

As previously reported, the Underworld The actress was seen leaving the party with the rapper of 29 years, which caused rumors on social networks, due to the fact that Machine Gun Kelly is a great friend of Saturday night live Star, Pete Davidson.

Since she and Pete separated, it was rumored that she began a relationship with Jamie Foxx, however, other reports have stated that she is single. Last year, the short-lived relationship between Pete and Kate Beckinsale was possibly one of the greatest stories of media romance.

Pete and Kate went out only for a few months, but the public and the media were very interested. In subsequent interviews, Kate revealed that she was sincerely surprised at how much the public cared about her love life.

At that time, Pete had just left a relationship with Ariana Grande, who is one of the most popular singers in the world right now, alongside Taylor Swift. As for Pete, he dated Margaret Qualley, of Once upon a time in Hollywood, as well as Kaia Gerber.

However, it was rumored that Machine Gun Kelly was in a relationship with singer and songwriter Halsey, but only for a one-night adventure. At that time, Halsey and G-Eazy were going through a very public break, and MGK stoked the fire by dropping a track on a radio show.

G-Eazy responded with his own diss-track later. As for Kate's relationships, she was with Michael Sheen for approximately eight years, in addition to Len Wiseman.



