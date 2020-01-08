Kate Beckinsale exploits Troll when she reacts to the machine gun Kelly dating rumors

WENN / Instar / Attachment

Urging social media followers to "get a f ** king life," the "Love and Friendship" actress rejects speculation that she is in love with Pete Davidson's rapper friend.

Kate Beckinsale has broken down the rumors of romance that link her to Kelly machine gun, urging fans to focus on more important issues such as Australian forest fires.

The two were seen leaving a party after the Golden Globes together on Sunday, January 5, which led an Instagram follower to address the issue by commenting on his post, writing: "Machine gun Kelly, seriously? I'm out! Now you're infected! "

The 46-year-old woman responded by insisting that the social media user was wasting time talking about her love life.

"Why don't you worry about the things that are really happening and donate to the Australian forest fires instead of wasting your time on things that are not happening and that never happened and that also give you a f ** king life," public.

Another user published: "U need a man", to which the Briton replied: "maybe you do it, since it is too much in your mind xx".

Beckinsale's romance with the rapper of "Glass House" raised his eyebrows because he is friends with his ex, Pete Davidson.

The "Love friendship"star romance with him"Saturday night live"Funnyman ended in April (2019) after four months of dating.