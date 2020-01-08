Kandi Burruss is grateful to everyone who showed up at her son, Ace Wells Tucker's birthday

Kandi Burruss recently celebrated her son's fourth birthday, Ace Wells Tucker, and made sure to share many photos of the event to keep fans updated. After that, he also made sure to share his gratitude with everyone who was present at the party.

Check out his recent post on the social media account:

‘They say a town is needed and our town really showed up for Ace this weekend. Everyone made this birthday super special for him! Thanks to everyone who came! Here are some pictures, "Kandi captioned in his post.

Kenya Moore wrote: "It's so sweet and now you have a set."

Kenya was also there, along with Toya Johnson, Tiny Harris and more of her favorite ladies.

Someone else said: "I want Toya as a friend because that girl supports everyone❤️"

A commenter mentioned Marlo Hampton and said: Y Yess, Aunt Ma Marlo! Kenya is such a beautiful woman …… Kandi and Toya and they, the aunts you don't know, so "that's the family,quot;.

A fan said: "I want to go to ATL to meet you … it's on my wish list,quot; and another shaded Kenya: "You have hella tolerance and a strong stomach to have Kenya in your circle."

Someone else posted this: "I am realizing that Marlo was mean and I cut Kenya from the photo when he published the group picture,quot; Live. "

Just the other day, Kandi Burruss made fans happy when he announced that Ace launched his own YouTube channel.



