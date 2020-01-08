Kandi Burruss' daughter Blaze Tucker poses with Tamika Scott and Marlo Hampton – Look at the sweet photo

Kandi Burruss celebrated her son's fourth birthday, Ace Wells Tucker. As expected, the boy's little sister, Blaze Tucker, also attended the party.

Kandi posted a picture with the pretty girl along with Tamika Scott and Marlo Hampton. See the photo here.

‘I wonder what my baby @blazetucker would be thinking in this picture. @marlohampton and @therealtamikascott caption this! Kandi captioned the photo in which Blaze couldn't be more adorable.

Someone said, "The same thing I'm thinking … where is the time going?! Why does it look so big?!?! 💖💖💖’

A follower posted: "He is making sure it is on the labels,quot; next to Marlo "and another person wrote:" Mom! What are you doing leaving me with these women? – as subtitle of the photo.

Another commenter had another suggestion for the caption: Mom "Mom, I don't want you there! Take me back … do we like these people?"

Someone else said: Sí Yes, mom! They try to steal my shine! Aunt Marlo isn't even looking at me anymore! "😩😂 ♥ ️" and a follower published: "Ok, the expression on his face made me curious now that you mentioned it … She is adorable."

An Instagram installer posted: "@kandi looked like,quot; Mom, why do you have me in this picture with Marlo and her diaper wig? "

Apart from this, before, Kandi made sure to share her gratitude with everyone who was present at Ace's anniversary party.

Kandi is living her best life since the family welcomed Blaze Tucker.



Post views:

0 0