Justin Bieber says his real fight was with Lyme disease and not depression

TMZ learned that in a new documentary, Justin Bieber reveals why so many people in the past thought he had been struggling severely with depression. Reportedly, it was not really a mental illness, but rather a symptom of Lyme disease.

Experts who claim to have seen the new documentary, whose publication is scheduled for January 27, claim that Justin explains in detail the situation of his life, including some of the symptoms he suffered a year ago.

Initially, doctors had difficulty finding out what was wrong, so their symptoms were not diagnosed or explained. However, after a while and much deliberation, they finally discovered what was near the end of 2019.

Rumors about Justin's mental health began for the first time in October, when the photographs that represented him crying toured social networks. Apparently, he wasn't crying for his romance with Hailey, it was actually because he was suffering for an unknown reason.

It is not entirely clear how Justin contracted the disease, however, Lyme disease is commonly transferred to its host through a tick bite, with many of the symptoms including fever, fatigue, headaches and skin rashes.

In addition, images of Justin appeared in which he had an IV bag attached to his arm, and doctors gave him medications that ended up causing his skin to break.

Ironically, the Ottawa Department of Public Health, a healthcare organization in Canada, tweeted a picture of Justin Bieber that shows how people can wear socks to protect themselves. The interesting facts aside, fortunately, doctors were able to diagnose the singer-songwriter, essentially discovering what was the root cause of his emotional and physical agitation.

Now that doctors have it in proper medication and therapy treatments, it has been a much easier journey since then. In addition, the artist has just released his new single, "Yummy,quot;, which was number one on the charts but received a mixed reaction from fans and critics.

Ad

Last year, Justin kept telling fans he was going to release a new single, however, he was delayed, which was not explained in the media or by his fans. However, it turns out that his team just wanted to make sure he was healthy enough to present a new single.



Post views:

0 0