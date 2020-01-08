Justin Bieber reveals that he is "overcoming,quot; the diagnosis of Lyme disease

Courtesy of YouTube Originals.
Justin Bieber reveals that he was diagnosed with Lyme disease and chronic monkey.
The singer addresses the many rumors surrounding his health in a sincere and hopeful message. He writes: "While many people said that Justin Bieber looks like shit, methamphetamine, etc., they didn't realize that I had recently been diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that, but that I had a serious case of chronic monkey that affected my skin, brain function, energy and health in general. "
He also says he will share a more intimate look at his health problems in his next YouTube documentary so that his fans can "learn everything I've been fighting and COMING OUT!"
"It has been a difficult couple of years, but getting the right treatment that will help treat this incurable disease so far and I will come back and be better than ever WITHOUT CAP," he shares.
Dozens of people and celebrities are already showing their support at age 25.
Possibility of the rapper commented: "GOD IS THE GREATEST WITHOUT CAP,quot;.
Hopefully this diagnosis marks the beginning of Justin's journey to improve physical and mental health. According to TMZ, the artist's depression was due in large part to the fact that "he was suffering and nobody knew what was wrong with him."
There’s no one to support Justin other than his wife, Hailey Bieber, who has been by his side while searching for answers for his then mysterious condition. ME! News previously reported that Justin "has been seeking all the help he can get,quot; and relying on "the people who love him most," including his wife and pastor.
More importantly, Bieber seems to find the will to follow in his fans. In March, he turned to Instagram to share that he had felt "super disconnected and strange."
"I always recover, so I'm not worried, I just wanted to get there and ask your boys to pray for me," he asked. "God is faithful and your prayers really work thanks."
Now that the singer is recovering, he plans to tour the United States, in addition to launching his YouTube documentary. Justin Bieber: Seasons. Then, there is his highly anticipated album, which Justin can't wait to give to his fans. He previously shared: "I feel this is different from previous albums, just because I am in my life … it is the music I love most of all that I have done."