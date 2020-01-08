Justin Bieber reveals that he is "overcoming,quot; the diagnosis of Lyme disease

Justin Bieber reveals that he was diagnosed with Lyme disease and chronic monkey.

The singer addresses the many rumors surrounding his health in a sincere and hopeful message. He writes: "While many people said that Justin Bieber looks like shit, methamphetamine, etc., they didn't realize that I had recently been diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that, but that I had a serious case of chronic monkey that affected my skin, brain function, energy and health in general. "

He also says he will share a more intimate look at his health problems in his next YouTube documentary so that his fans can "learn everything I've been fighting and COMING OUT!"

"It has been a difficult couple of years, but getting the right treatment that will help treat this incurable disease so far and I will come back and be better than ever WITHOUT CAP," he shares.

Dozens of people and celebrities are already showing their support at age 25.