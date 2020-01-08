Justin Bieber has chronic monkey in addition to Lyme disease

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Yummy & # 39; reveals his struggle with health problems on Instagram and plans to detail his battle with the incurable disease in his next documentary.

Justin Bieber Confirmed rumors say he is fighting Lyme disease. He accessed Instagram to talk about his health problems and revealed that, in addition to fighting tick-borne disease, he was diagnosed as "a serious case of chronic monkey."

He said: "While many people said that Justin Bieber looks like crap, methamphetamine, etc., they didn't realize that I had recently been diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that, but that I had a serious case of chronic monkey that it affected my skin, brain function, energy and health in general. "

"These things will be explained later in a documentary series that I will put on YouTube shortly … you can learn everything I've been fighting and COMING OUT !!" He continued. "It has been a difficult couple of years, but getting the right treatment that will help treat this incurable disease so far and I will return and be better than ever WITHOUT CAP."

In November 2019, Bieber raised concerns about his health when he was seen with an intravenous drip in his arm while leaving a medical center in Beverly Hills, California. According to TMZ, his Lyme disease was not diagnosed for months until he was identified at the end of last year.

He reportedly managed to control the condition with the right medication. This allowed him to work on his new music and plan a tour. Since then he has released a new single called "Yummy" which will be followed by a new album.

Successful creator "Sorry" will debut in an original 10-episode YouTube documentary called "Seasons"on January 27. The Canadian singer is expected to address his personal struggle, as well as the decision to scrap a series of tours in 2017.

Lyme disease can cause rashes, extreme fatigue, headaches and fevers. Justin Bieber is not the only celebrity who gets the disease as a punk pop Avril Lavignemodel Bella Hadidand his mother Yolanda HadidThey also suffer from the same disease.