Justin Bieber confirms that he is fighting Lyme disease: "It's been a difficult couple of years,quot;

# Roommates, Justin Bieber is already starting 2020 with a bang. First, he announced an upcoming 10-part documentary about his life that will hit YouTube this month, then he gave fans what they wanted by releasing their long-awaited new single, "Yummy." Now, Justin is taking a more serious approach, as he is finally addressing rumors about his health, confirming that he has been silently fighting Lyme disease.

@TMZ_TV reports that Justin finally responded to widespread rumors of fans about his appearance, and many speculated that he was using methamphetamine and other drugs and that was the reason he looks noticeably thinner these days. Taking Instagram, Justin cleared all speculation by explaining that he has been fighting some very serious health problems, especially Lyme disease.

Justin posted the following message:

"While many people said that Justin Bieber looks like crap, methamphetamine, etc., they didn't realize that I had recently been diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that, but that I had a serious case of chronic monkey that affected me, skin, brain function, energy and health in general. These things will be explained later in a documentary series that I will put on YouTube shortly … you can learn everything I've been fighting and COMING OUT! It's been a couple of difficult years, but receiving the right treatment that will help treat this incurable disease so far and I will come back and be better than ever WITHOUT CAP "

According to internal reports of those who have seen the first parts of the documentary, Justin says that during most of 2019 his Lyme disease was not diagnosed. According to reports, doctors also struggled to find out what was wrong, but they finally discovered what it was at the end of last year.

Lyme disease is contracted by tick bites and symptoms include rashes, headaches, fever and fatigue.

