Jussie Smollett will not return to the & # 39; Empire & # 39; for the final

Jussie Smollett will not return to the 'Empire' for the final

Bradley Lamb
It has been confirmed that Jussie Smollett will not return to Empire by the end of the program, although there is some discussion about Smollett's possible return.

Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn told TVLine:

"We are not going to bring Jussie back to the show," Thorn said. "There were a number of factors that influenced the decision not to bring him back. There were many views on whether he should return or not. As difficult as a decision was for us …" I felt it was the best for the program and the cast. "

