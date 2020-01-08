Jussie Smollett will not return to the & # 39; Empire & # 39; for the final

It has been confirmed that Jussie Smollett will not return to Empire by the end of the program, although there is some discussion about Smollett's possible return.

Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn told TVLine:

"We are not going to bring Jussie back to the show," Thorn said. "There were a number of factors that influenced the decision not to bring him back. There were many views on whether he should return or not. As difficult as a decision was for us …" I felt it was the best for the program and the cast. "

In December, a Fox showrunner said there was a possibility that Smollett could return.

"It would be strange in my mind to finish this family show and this family drama that I was such an important part of without seeing it," showrunner Brett Mahoney told TVline.

"It is fair to say that it is being discussed, but there is still no plan to bring it back. No decision has been made."

Smollett was discharged from the program after the Chicago Police Department accused him of alleged hate crime cheating. Smollett was accused of paying Osundairo's Niundan brothers to beat him and bleach him on a cold Chicago night while heading to Subway.