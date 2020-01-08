Jussie Smollett excluded from the final of the & # 39; Empire & # 39; for fear of his controversy that overshadows the show

%MINIFYHTMLda3cda4d9778176a86bf9ffa7ebddbe59% %MINIFYHTMLda3cda4d9778176a86bf9ffa7ebddbe510%

The director of the study says that they are concerned that the controversy of the actor eclipses the drama series of hip-hop, "which [they] think is bigger than him."

Jussie Smollett will not return for the final episode of "Empire"Confirmed Fox entertainment president Michael Thorn.

The actor played Jamal Lyon on the show, but was eliminated from the last two episodes of the fifth season after being arrested amid claims that he filed a false police report claiming he was the victim of a hate crime.

The series will come to an end after the sixth and final season concludes at the end of this year 2020, with showrunner Brett Mahoney previously telling TV Line that Jussie's potential return was "being discussed."

However, in a new conversation with the publication, Thorn revealed that the actor will not return for a final appearance after all.

"We're not going to bring Jussie back to the show," he said. "There were a number of factors that influenced the decision not to bring him back. There were many views on whether he should return or not. As difficult as a decision was for us …" I felt it was the best for the program and the cast. "

He added about the controversy surrounding the star: "Our hope is that all the controversy surrounding Jussie does not overshadow the show, which we believe is bigger than him."