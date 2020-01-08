Julianne Hough photos without wedding ring as divorce rumors hover

Julianne Hough She was photographed without her wedding ring after it was reported that she and her husband Brooks Laich They were "spending time apart."
Wednesday, January 8, E! News learned that despite taking time for each other, the two "are not ready to share what is happening between them. They don't even know what to call it. There is a lot of love and excitement there and they are going to through something very personal. "
The 31-year-old woman was also photographed today without a wedding ring on her finger when she left a gym in West Hollywood, California. The professional dancer was photographed near her car, dressed in black and her ring finger was visible while she held her phone in one hand.
This news comes just over two years after the first. Dancing with the stars The professional and Canadian hockey player married in front of friends and family at an outdoor ceremony in Idaho in July 2017.
The source added: "She has been very private about this moment in her life and is not making any official announcement. She is fulfilling her work commitments, like him, and has kept them apart. But things have definitely changed in her relationship. "
The last details about their relationship also come after Laich shared a personal post about wanting to "learn more,quot; about his sexuality in the new year.
On Monday, December 30, the 36-year-old man visited Instagram to share that as 2019 came to an end, he was working to "become a better man." But he also shared with his fans and followers that in 2020, "he wants to learn more about intimacy and my sexuality."
"As the new year approaches, I am reflecting a bit and looking to the future. I am always working to become a better man, a better version of me, and it always begins with a vision of who that person is," the Athlete wrote on Instagram. "Knowing where I am and where I want to go is equally important."
In August of last year, Hough talked about his relationship with Laich and his "intimate relationship."
In an interview with Women's healthHough said, "I was connecting with the woman who didn't need anything, compared to the girl who looked at him to protect me. I thought: & # 39; Will you love this version of me? & # 39; But the more I was immersed in my most authentic being, the more I was attracted. Now we have a more intimate relationship. "
