Julianne Hough leaves the wedding ring amid reports of marital problems with Brooks Laich

WENN / Instar

The former dancer and judge of & # 39; Dancing with the Stars & # 39; She runs out of a ring when she leaves after it is reported that she and her husband have been spending separate time & # 39;

Up News Info –

Julianne Hough just added fuel to the rumors that there is a problem in your marriage with Brooks Laich. The dancer / actress / singer was not wearing her wedding ring when she was photographed after reports about her alleged marital problems arose.

The 31-year-old woman was photographed without a ring while leaving a gym in West Hollywood, California on Wednesday, January 8. With a black set, her ring finger was visible while holding her phone, purse and keys in one hand, while she had a bottle of water in the other hand. It is difficult to distinguish his feelings from his expression while driving to his car.

Many fans noticed that the former "Dancing with the stars"The professional dancer and the judge had stripped off their wedding ring on previous occasions. According to reports, she ran out of her ring while co-hosting NBC's New Year's Eve and was seen without a ring in a video of Instagram on December 24. Meanwhile, Brooks was still wearing his ring in January 2 training videos.

Previously, it was reported that Julianne and her husband are going through a bad time in their marriage, more than two years after their wedding. A source told E! The news of the two "are not ready to share what is happening between them. They don't even know what to call it. There is a lot of love and excitement there and they are going through something very personal."

"He has been very private about this moment in his life and is not making any official announcement," the source added. "She is fulfilling her work commitments, like him, and has kept them apart. But things have definitely changed in their relationship."

Another source shared PEOPLE-like information about the couple: "They have had problems for months. He is very independent and has a free spirit, and that has been difficult for Brooks and his marriage."

However, other inside information gave hope that Julianne and Brooks would solve things between them. "It seems they don't give up, but they're not talking about that either. They want to do this their own way. They don't want to talk about their marriage. They've had problems, but many people do," the source said. .