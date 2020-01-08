Julianne Hough and her husband Brooks Laich spend separate time

Julianne Hough Y Brooks Laich They are going through a change in their relationship.

A source tells E! News than the first Dancing with the stars Pro and the Canadian hockey player have been "spending time apart,quot; lately. This news comes just over two years after the couple got married. Hough and Laich married in front of friends and family in an impressive outdoor ceremony near Coeur d & # 39; Alene, Idaho, in July 2017. However, it seems that the couple is now working on something in their marriage.

"They have spent time apart but are not ready to share what is happening between them," the source tells E! News. "They don't even know what to call it. There is a lot of love and excitement there and they are going through something very personal."

"He has been very private about this moment in his life and is not making any official announcement," the source adds. "She is fulfilling her work commitments, like him, and has kept them apart. But things have definitely changed in their relationship."