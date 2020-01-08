Julianne Hough and her husband Brooks Laich spend separate time

JB Lacroix / WireImage
Julianne Hough Y Brooks Laich They are going through a change in their relationship.
A source tells E! News than the first Dancing with the stars Pro and the Canadian hockey player have been "spending time apart,quot; lately. This news comes just over two years after the couple got married. Hough and Laich married in front of friends and family in an impressive outdoor ceremony near Coeur d & # 39; Alene, Idaho, in July 2017. However, it seems that the couple is now working on something in their marriage.
"They have spent time apart but are not ready to share what is happening between them," the source tells E! News. "They don't even know what to call it. There is a lot of love and excitement there and they are going through something very personal."
"He has been very private about this moment in his life and is not making any official announcement," the source adds. "She is fulfilling her work commitments, like him, and has kept them apart. But things have definitely changed in their relationship."
These details of the relationship occur a few days after Laich, 36, shared a personal post about reflection on Instagram, and noted that "he is always working to become a better man."
"As the new year approaches, I am reflecting a bit and looking to the future. I am always working to become a better man, a better version of me, and it always begins with a vision of who that person is," the athlete wrote. "Knowing where I am and where I want to go is equally important."
"So I share these words for anyone else on a similar trip before the new year. A new decade is coming, a new sense of hope and opportunity, and the opportunity to get into an improved version of you," he continued. . "You must believe that you are, before you can convert. Once the belief is established, the path is revealed. Then, much love for all of you, taking the time to pour love into yourself and striving to improve. I am with you. All the way, and I wish you the best !! "
That same day, Laich also turned to his Instagram story to share his goals for 2020. Completing the blanks in a template, Laich wrote that he wants to be more "open to all things and present in my relationships."
Laich also wrote that he wants to learn more "about intimacy and my sexuality." On Tuesday, January 7, Laich returned to Instagram to talk about his new chapter.
"In 2020, I hope to release old identities and enter a new chapter in my life. I feel like officially saying the words & # 39; I withdraw & # 39; from professional hockey, instead of resisting vehemently as I have been for the last time 2 years, "Laich told his followers. "I feel that a new stage of life calls me, and although I still don't know exactly what it is, it feels good and exciting!"
In August, Hough talked about his relationship with Laich and the connection with his "most authentic self."
"I was connecting with the woman inside who doesn't need anything, compared to the girl who looked at him to protect me," said Hough, 31. Women's health. "I thought, & # 39; Are you going to love this version of me? & # 39; But the more I immersed myself in my more authentic being, the more it appealed to me. Now we have a more intimate relationship."
"I (I said): & # 39; You know I'm not straight, right? & # 39; And he said: & # 39; I'm sorry, what? & # 39; I thought: & # 39; I don't I am. But I choose to be with you & # 39; "Hough recalled. "I think there is security with my husband now that I am unpacking all this, and I am not afraid to express things that I have been afraid to admit or that I have been ashamed of or blamed for what I have been told or how they raised me.
Hough and Laich have been through many things together over the years. At the end of 2019, the couple mourned the loss of their dogs Lexi and Harley.
"I have never experienced a love like ours," Hough wrote in a tribute to his beloved dogs. "I miss you, I love you forever."
Laich also published a tribute of his own, telling his followers: "His tragic death left my wife and me disconsolate. Lexi and Harley were not just pets for us, they were our children and we loved them as such."
"Thank you to my wife for allowing me to share her world and trust me to be her father," Laich wrote in the October publication. "It wasn't perfect, but I loved them with every ounce of my heart."
