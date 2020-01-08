Jude Bellingham: Birmingham will remain a teenager despite the interest of the best clubs in Europe | Soccer news





Jude Bellingham, 16, has scored three goals in 22 appearances for Birmingham

Jude Bellingham, one of the most sought-after young talents in English football, seems to be in Birmingham City despite the interest of some of the best clubs in Europe.

Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich and Dortmund have joined Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal to observe the teenager, who has won excellent reviews after making 23 appearances for the Blues this season.

He became the youngest player in the club with 16 years and 38 days when he started the first round game of the Birmingham EFL Cup in Portsmouth last August, breaking the record set by club legend Trevor Francis in 1970.

Birmingham is under pressure to raise funds after having docked nine points last season for breaking the rules of profit and sustainability.

The championship club was subjected to an EFL-imposed business plan and was told to sell players, but Bellingham is expected to stay until summer, when he can sign a professional contract after his 17th birthday in June.

Birmingham could face another point deduction after being accused of breaching EFL regulations on Monday.

The club refused to sell Che Adams last January despite pressure from the EFL, and finally allowed him to join Southampton for £ 15 million in July, almost double the offer they had received for him six months earlier.

Jota also sold to Aston Villa for £ 4 million and Isaac Vassell to Cardiff for £ 2 million, in an attempt to balance the books.