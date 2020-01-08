Jonny Clayton, William O & # 39; Connor and Jermaine Wattimena will debut in the Premier League Darts | Darts news

Raz Mirza
Comment and analysis @RazMirza
Mikuru Suzuki misses the Challenger position in the Premier League 2020
Last update: 07/01/20 7:19 pm
Jonny Clayton, William O & # 39; Connor and Jermaine Wattimena will join Fallon Sherrock as debutants of this year's Premier League Darts.
Nine of the most important stars of the sport will compete in the 16-week tour of Arenas through Europe from February 6 to May 21, with a different Challenger to star in each of the first nine weeks of action.
Welshman Clayton is ranked 16th in the world and won three PDC titles in 2019. & # 39; The Ferret & # 39; You will enjoy a return home at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff on February 20.
The star of the Irish Darts World Cup O & # 39; Connor will head to 3Arena in Dublin the following Thursday with Dutchman Wattimena in action at Judgment Night in Rotterdam Ahoy.
Premier League Challengers
|Date
|Event venue
|Challenger
|Night one, Thursday, February 6
|P,amp;J Live, Aberdeen
|John henderson
|Night two, Thursday, February 13
|Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
|Fallon Sherrock
|Night three, Thursday, February 20
|Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
|Jonny Clayton
|Night four, Thursday, February 27
|3Arena, Dublin
|William O & # 39; Connor
|Night five, Thursday, March 5
|Westpoint exeter
|Luke Humphries
|Night six, Thursday, March 12
|M,amp;S Bank Arena, Liverpool
|Stephen Bunting
|Night seven, Thursday, March 19
|Use Arena, Newcastle
|Chris Dobey
|Night eight, Wednesday, March 25
|Rotterdam Ahoy
|Jeffrey De Zwaan
|Judgment night, Thursday, March 26
|Rotterdam Ahoy
|Jermaine Wattimena
Luke Humphries, Chris Dobey and Jeffrey De Zwaan return to the Premier League fold having debuted last year, while Stephen Bunting returns the last time he played in the tournament five years ago.
Sherrock, who announced himself in the world championship, will continue his historic career with an appearance at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on February 13.
John Henderson, who was confirmed as the second Challenger, will open proceedings in Aberdeen, having enjoyed an unforgettable night at & # 39; The Granite City & # 39; in 2019 when he drew with Michael van Gerwen.
Download and subscribe
Don't forget to catch up on the latest news about darts, our biweekly offer on all the news from the PDC circuit and beyond.
Former world champion number one and two times champion, Colin Lloyd, is available to offer his expert opinion, while there are a lot of interviews with players, in-depth talks and a look at those from outside the world who cannot get enough of the arrows
See the daily news from Darts at skysports.com/darts, our mobile app and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.
Premier League coverage begins on Thursday, February 6 in Aberdeen at 7 p.m. Sky Sports Action with the newly crowned world champion Peter Wright facing Michael van Gerwen. Gary Anderson and & # 39; Challenger & # 39; John Henderson also take the stage.
%MINIFYHTML8bf643f4a0960ff228a6d9b2c4b161d513%