Jonny Clayton, William O & # 39; Connor and Jermaine Wattimena will debut in the Premier League Darts | Darts news

%MINIFYHTML8bf643f4a0960ff228a6d9b2c4b161d59% %MINIFYHTML8bf643f4a0960ff228a6d9b2c4b161d510%





Jonny Clayton will make his Premier League debut as Challenger in Cardiff

Jonny Clayton, William O & # 39; Connor and Jermaine Wattimena will join Fallon Sherrock as debutants of this year's Premier League Darts.

Nine of the most important stars of the sport will compete in the 16-week tour of Arenas through Europe from February 6 to May 21, with a different Challenger to star in each of the first nine weeks of action.

Welshman Clayton is ranked 16th in the world and won three PDC titles in 2019. & # 39; The Ferret & # 39; You will enjoy a return home at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff on February 20.

The star of the Irish Darts World Cup O & # 39; Connor will head to 3Arena in Dublin the following Thursday with Dutchman Wattimena in action at Judgment Night in Rotterdam Ahoy.

Premier League Challengers Date Event venue Challenger Night one, Thursday, February 6 P,amp;J Live, Aberdeen John henderson Night two, Thursday, February 13 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham Fallon Sherrock Night three, Thursday, February 20 Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff Jonny Clayton Night four, Thursday, February 27 3Arena, Dublin William O & # 39; Connor Night five, Thursday, March 5 Westpoint exeter Luke Humphries Night six, Thursday, March 12 M,amp;S Bank Arena, Liverpool Stephen Bunting Night seven, Thursday, March 19 Use Arena, Newcastle Chris Dobey Night eight, Wednesday, March 25 Rotterdam Ahoy Jeffrey De Zwaan Judgment night, Thursday, March 26 Rotterdam Ahoy Jermaine Wattimena

Chris Dobey, who reached the fourth round at Ally Pally, returns to Newcastle

Luke Humphries, Chris Dobey and Jeffrey De Zwaan return to the Premier League fold having debuted last year, while Stephen Bunting returns the last time he played in the tournament five years ago.

Fallon Sherrock: & # 39; The Sherrock of Nottingham & # 39; will travel to the city in the second week

Sherrock, who announced himself in the world championship, will continue his historic career with an appearance at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on February 13.

John Henderson, who was confirmed as the second Challenger, will open proceedings in Aberdeen, having enjoyed an unforgettable night at & # 39; The Granite City & # 39; in 2019 when he drew with Michael van Gerwen.

Download and subscribe

Don't forget to catch up on the latest news about darts, our biweekly offer on all the news from the PDC circuit and beyond.

Former world champion number one and two times champion, Colin Lloyd, is available to offer his expert opinion, while there are a lot of interviews with players, in-depth talks and a look at those from outside the world who cannot get enough of the arrows

See the daily news from Darts at skysports.com/darts, our mobile app and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.

Premier League coverage begins on Thursday, February 6 in Aberdeen at 7 p.m. Sky Sports Action with the newly crowned world champion Peter Wright facing Michael van Gerwen. Gary Anderson and & # 39; Challenger & # 39; John Henderson also take the stage.