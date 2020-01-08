Joe Mantegna reveals the Criminal Minds accessories he took home

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for the Laguna Beach Arts Festival
All good things must come to an end, including, and especially, television programs. And in the 2019-2020 television season, many favorites are closing session.
Will it be for good? It remains to be seen in the current climate of revival and fever restart, but it is for now. To celebrate the end of an era, E! The news brought together the stars that say "see you later!" to his beloved characters and for a sincere look at the past, present and future of his successful shows. Since the third season of Criminal minds, Joe Mantegna He has played David Rossi, BAU's senior supervisory agent. It has been the firm hand, the backbone somewhat paternal until the 15th and final season starting Wednesday, January 8 on CBS.
Next, Mantegna opens up about his time on the show, revealing his favorite memories and what he thinks about a future Criminal minds Renaissance.
My favorite behind the scenes memory is …
"Certainly, one of my favorites was to go out with Johnny Mathis in the makeup trailer when I portrayed my godfather in my new marriage to Krystal, as well as with Joe Walsh, Bill withers and two friends of mine who were three-star marine generals in an episode I directed a few years ago. "
The moment I realized Criminal minds it was a success it was …
"I think I first realized how big CM. it was when I was advertising in Monte Carlo and a French journalist told me that we were the most popular show in France. "
The prop / clothing item that I took home is …
"I have the FBI ring that I used for 13 years, and also some pairs of boots that kicked some doors in the program."
When I think of my character, the first thing that comes to mind is …
"The first thing I think about Rossi is how much I tried to incorporate so much of myself into his personal tastes, such as food and music."
What happens with this character that I can never shake is …
"I probably can't help my wife laughing every time she sees Rossi having a drink of hard liquor knowing I'm so light in the drinks department."
What I will miss most about my character is …
"What I will miss most about my character is the privilege I had during 13 seasons of portraying a member of an organization for which I have so much respect. I spent a good amount of time at Quantico and I am honored to have been portrayed by an FBI member ".
I think television revivals are …
"Television revivals are fine if they are done well and are capable of being alone regardless of the original programs they were based on. Perhaps one day they will revive Criminal minds".
The person I will miss the most (and why) is …
"There is not one person I miss more. For a large part of my life I worked with some of the best people I have had the pleasure of meeting. I will miss them all."
The thing, besides people, I will miss more about Criminal minds it is…
"What I will miss most is the routine of appearing every day in a job that I really loved doing. They say that if you love what you do, you never work one day in your life. If that is true, I never really & # 39; worked & # 39; in Criminal minds. I have been very blessed. "
The final season of Criminal minds premieres on Wednesday, January 8 at 9 p.m. with a two hour episode on CBS.
For more stories from The Final Season …
Erich Bergen
Gabourey Sidibe
Manny Hyacinth
Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles
Katie Cassidy
Misha Collins
Rico Rodriguez
Nolan Gould