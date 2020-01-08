Joe Mantegna reveals the Criminal Minds accessories he took home

All good things must come to an end, including, and especially, television programs. And in the 2019-2020 television season, many favorites are closing session.

Will it be for good? It remains to be seen in the current climate of revival and fever restart, but it is for now. To celebrate the end of an era, E! The news brought together the stars that say "see you later!" to his beloved characters and for a sincere look at the past, present and future of his successful shows. Since the third season of Criminal minds, Joe Mantegna He has played David Rossi, BAU's senior supervisory agent. It has been the firm hand, the backbone somewhat paternal until the 15th and final season starting Wednesday, January 8 on CBS.

Next, Mantegna opens up about his time on the show, revealing his favorite memories and what he thinks about a future Criminal minds Renaissance.