Joe Giudice admits tons of mistakes in the day B tribute to his daughter

There is no stronger bond than a father and his daughter.
Joe Giudice He is sounding in 2020 as a free man and has much to celebrate. The reality show star wrote an emotional post for her daughter. Gia Giudice to celebrate his 19th birthday, and he couldn't help but reflect on all the good and bad times. He loves his daughter, but admits that things were not always easy and made some mistakes along the way.
"In recent years, like your father, they have been the most difficult to see you grow in your own person. Honestly, the longest years I've experienced to be away from all your success!" He shared with a video with family photos. "I have made tons of mistakes so far. Although my birthday present for you, I will fill my firstborn with love, our special bond has never stopped and I thank you."
"I always try to be the best father I can be because you, my girl, are the best daughter I could ask for," he continued. "For this, I will always spoil you for all the years to come. Happy birthday, you will always be Daddy's girl. Always grateful."
Joe recently met with Gia and her other three daughters. Gabriella Giudice, Milania Giudice Y Audriana Giudice during the holidays after not seeing them since November. He captured the moment of his arrival on his Instagram. "They are so cute, so happy," he captioned a video greeting them at the airport.
It has been a difficult year for Joe, who was announced separately from his wife. Teresa Giudice After more than 20 years together. "The marriage of Teresa and Joe is completely over," a source told E! News. "Teresa is in no hurry to file for divorce, but her relationship is made."
None of the couples have publicly commented on the split news, but Joe recently shared a photo with his wife during the happiest days. "When we were young," he captioned a grainy photo of the two during a night out. These two never cease to surprise the world, so who knows what 2020 is waiting for them.
