Joe Giudice admits tons of mistakes in the day B tribute to his daughter

There is no stronger bond than a father and his daughter.

Joe Giudice He is sounding in 2020 as a free man and has much to celebrate. The reality show star wrote an emotional post for her daughter. Gia Giudice to celebrate his 19th birthday, and he couldn't help but reflect on all the good and bad times. He loves his daughter, but admits that things were not always easy and made some mistakes along the way.

"In recent years, like your father, they have been the most difficult to see you grow in your own person. Honestly, the longest years I've experienced to be away from all your success!" He shared with a video with family photos. "I have made tons of mistakes so far. Although my birthday present for you, I will fill my firstborn with love, our special bond has never stopped and I thank you."