Joe Denly's bowling against South Africa helps cement England Test site | Cricket News

Joe Denly celebrates Dean Elgar's wicket during England's victory in Cape Town

As the dust settles in England's first win in the Cape Town Test in 63 years, it is not surprising that the focus has revolved around Ben Stokes, James Anderson and Dom Sibley.

The century of the opening test of Sibley, the five of Anderson and Stokes contributing greatly in … well, all aspects of the game, were undoubtedly key factors in the leveling victory of the England series.

However, an individual performance that went unnoticed during the second innings of South Africa was that of Joe Denly, who highlighted his growing importance for this England team, with the ball.

With South African hitters threatening to entrench themselves in the crease and frustrating tourists, the blows on Denly's legs became one of the most powerful weapons available to Joe Root.

The Kent man managed to generate shifts, particularly outside the hard top of a left-handed man, and it was no coincidence that his two victims were Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock.

Elgar may have insisted that there was no contact between the ball and the bat, but records will show that he was trapped behind Denly to finish an opening position of 71 with Pieter Malan.

Then, with De Kock and Rassie van der Dussen frustrating England at the beginning of the final session, having assumed 34 overs in an association of 66, it was the half-time spinner who made the advance again.

He persuaded De Kock to throw a short ball in Zak Crawley's hands midway through the gate, exposing the tail of South Africa and opening the door for Stokes to apply the knockout.

Denly also picked up Quinton de Kock's vital gate

It is true that Denly's return of 2-42 of 18 overs does not make him the next Shane Warne, but it does show that he can now be considered, in the right conditions, as a bowling option in the cricket test.

Denly has developed as a limited bowler in recent years, even opening the attack on the international T20 series against Sri Lanka last winter, but this is the third time Root has turned to him for a substantial test spell.

Interestingly, there have been relatively few murmurs about Denly's modest test record with the bat, specifically the fact that, after 12 stops, he hasn't published a century yet.

It has an average of 31.30 solids, but, despite registering six half centuries, with a maximum score of 94 against Australia in The Oval, it has not yet converted one of those into three figures.

Denly's best test score so far was 94 in The Oval in the Ashes series last summer

For now, that may not matter if Denly can reinvent himself as a sound, though not spectacular, among the three best hitters that offers a slower rather than useful bowling option, possibly the role that England's selectors once envisioned for Moeen Ali.

There is an earlier precedent too. Graeme Hick was widely seen as England's response to Brian Lara or Sachin Tendulkar when he first qualified for test cricket in 1991.

It never worked that way, with Hick finally making the first of six Test hundreds in his fourteenth appearance in England and spending much of the next decade on and off the team.

Graeme Hick sometimes fought with the bat during his test run

But Hick's tidy twist added another rope to his bow: he took four wickets against New Zealand in 1992 and assumed most of the bowling later that year in Kolkata, ending with 5-28 match figures against India.

Denly, who turns 34 a few days before England's first of two tests against Sri Lanka in March, is a more experienced player than Hick at that stage of his career.

But, although conventional wisdom dictates that England will need to deploy a trio of top-of-the-line spinners on that tour of Sri Lanka, Denly's valuable contribution in Newlands may well drive selectors to rethink that strategy.

