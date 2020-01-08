Joe Budden warns DaBaby not to end up like rapper Bobby Shmurda

Retired and wise podcaster rap star Joe Budden has issued a warning to DaBaby not to end up as Bobby Shmurda after his recent series of friction with the law.

"[Bobby Shmurda] was a boy who came from a certain life and was having a lot of fun and greeting himself. And then, apparently, he didn't stop a certain behavior, [the police] came and snatched him and then hip-hop he suffered, "he told co-hosts Rory and Mal.

"Boy, hip-hop would suffer if that happened to DaBaby."

In 2019, DaBaby got into trouble several times with the law. He and his team have been captured by the camera, entering physical altercations with aggressive fans.

More recently, DaBaby was arrested in connection with a robbery that took place after a concert promoter met with DaBaby and his crew to pay for a concert, and the rapper believed that the promoter shortened him by several thousand dollars. As one source said: "Things just got out of control."

He was subsequently charged with battery.