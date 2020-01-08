Joe Budden says that Ari Lennox is insecure after the collapse of & # 39; Rottweiler & # 39;

Instagram

Speaking in an episode of & # 39; The Joe Budden Podcast & # 39 ;, the rapper turned podcast presenter says he doesn't understand why the singer of & # 39; Shea Butter Baby & # 39; He is upset about the diss.

Joe Budden is weighing Ari LennoxThe latest crisis of Twitter. The singer recently turned to the Blue Bird app to hit back the enemies who said she and Teyana Taylor They looked like "rottweilers." Meanwhile, Joe thought that Arie was just being insecure.

Speaking in the latest episode of "The Joe Budden Podcast," the rapper turned a podcast presenter said he didn't understand why the "Shea Butter Baby" singer was upset because she didn't turn around or some of the points the singer made. publicly

The discussion began by co-host Mal, saying that people put too much importance in the comments section and that Ari gave that troll too much power. Joe agreed, "Is there anything on Ari Lennnox's signal that yells at you insecurity?"

Co-Host Partner Rory Farrell, meanwhile, said the attack was at an alarming rate. However, Joe continued to question Ari's confidence due to his collapse. "What I deduce from that is, Ari, that I hear you, a black queen, speak with the beauty and essence of black queens. I heard you speak before," he began.

"So, when I hear you respond to people like who this guy is, it's like you're telling me how beautiful the darkness is, or you're telling it to you," he said. "Because if you really feel that way, if you really believe that black is beautiful, as beautiful as he is, and you personify it, you will not use your energy, your platform, your power … when you deny that power or waste it by responding to what whatever [person] has something to say, what do we really do here? How do you really feel with you? "

Earlier this month, Ari responded to a Twitter user who rejected his appearance. "The ability of Ari Lennox and Teyana Taylor to have dangerously high sex appeal and, at the same time, look like rottweilers will always surprise me," said the comment, to which Ari replied: "People hate blackness so much."

He later shared a public service announcement in a separate tweet, "Moms and dads, please love their beautiful black children. Tell them they are beautiful constantly. Tell them blacks are beautiful. Tell them black features are beautiful. "