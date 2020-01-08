Joe Budden agrees with Ari Lennox, but says there is a level of "insecurity,quot; in his response to criticism on social networks

# Roommates, although days have passed, many are still talking about Ari Lennox's comments about being called "Rottweiler,quot; on social media. Since then, the whole issue has sparked intense debate, and now, Joe Budden has given his opinion on his popular podcast.

Joe Budden began his comments by making it clear that he totally agrees with Ari Lennox about being disrespected, but he also admitted that he feels she has "insecurity,quot; problems, which makes her so angry at the things people say. in social networks. about her.

Joe addressed Ari's situation like this:

“Does something about Ari Lennox scream at you insecurity? Unsafety. How it feels about you versus how people feel about you versus how people feel about you and how they feel about you. Unsafety. And although there may be variations or different reasons as to why it arises, insecurity is insecurity. ”

He continued, adding:

"We have to be able to compartmentalize … What I take from that is, Ari, I hear you, a black queen, talk to the beauty and essence of black queens. I've heard you talk before. Then, when I hear you answer to people like who this type of pawn is, is it like, are you telling me how beautiful the darkness is, or are you telling yourself, because if you really feel that way, if you really think black is beautiful, as beautiful as it is , and embodies it, he will not use his energy, his platform, his power … when he denies that power or mistreats it by responding to anything (this person) has something to say, then what we really doing here? Do you really feel for yourself?

However, Joe followed those opinions with statements of support. Showing his love, Joe said: "Ari, you have to know that there are many more people who think you are beautiful, attractive, talented, all these things."

