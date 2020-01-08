Joe Bryan: Watford explores Fulham defender while unleashing injury crisis | Soccer news





Fulham defender Joe Bryan is a goal for Watford

Watford is considering an offer on Fulham's left back Joe Bryan while dealing with an injury crisis throughout his defense.

Adding a player to the left side of his defense is the priority for Nigel Pearson in January and the Hornets have explored Bryan several times in the past two months.

The former Bristol City defender, a signing of £ 6 million just 18 months ago, has made 27 appearances for the Cottagers this season and scored his first league goal for Fulham against Wigan in September.

Watford has a long list of defensive injuries that include long-term absent, Sebastian Prodl (shin) and Daryl Janmaat (ankle).

Kiko Femenia (hamstrings) and José Holebas (ankle) have also disappeared, while Craig Cathcart suffered a knee injury against Wolves and Christian Kabasele was suspended.

