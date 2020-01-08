Joaquin Phoenix will wear the same tuxedo during the awards season to "reduce waste,quot;

After orchestrating the change to a vegan menu for the Golden Globes last weekend and urging classmates A to stop using private planes during their acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Movie – Drama, jester The star Joaquin Phoenix is ​​taking his environmental activism even further by promising that he will wear the same tuxedo during the current Hollywood awards season.

Stella McCartney, the designer of the Phoenix suit, announced the last 45-year actor sustainability effort on Twitter.

He teases Stella McCartney for suggesting that Joaquin Phoenix is ​​an ecological hero for reusing the same tuxedo for the entire prize season instead of throwing it away after using https://t.co/s3yljImZLC through @ E-mail – Climate Realists (@ClimateRealists) January 8, 2020

“This man is a winner … using personalized Stella because he chooses to make decisions for the future of the planet. He has also chosen to use this same Tux for the entire prize season to reduce waste. I am proud to join forces with you, ”McCartney wrote.

While the heart of Phoenix may be in the right place, the response to this announcement has been mixed, at best. Most of the reaction in social networks has been dripping with sarcasm.

A skeptic wrote that we can forget lifeguards such as firefighters, police officers, emergency medical workers, charity workers, doctors and nurses, and instead we can call a man a "hero,quot; because he wears the same suit for the entire season.

Former Fox news Presenter Megyn Kelly also criticized Phoenix and McCartney, calling them "out of touch." She added: "Oh, the sacrifice! Just ONE tuxedo! Forgive us."

Well said @JaniceDean. How out of touch are these people? Oh the sacrifice! Only ONE tuxedo! Forgive us https://t.co/wIJBTVgSP6 – Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 8, 2020

Others noted that McCartney's clothes are so expensive that no one can afford it, and some noticed Ricky Gervais' monologue about hypocrisy in Hollywood. Gervais's scathing comments included calling Apple TV to do The morning show – which deals with the importance of dignity and doing the right thing – while holding workshops in China.

Gervais also chased Amazon and Disney, and said that if ISIS started a streaming service, everyone in the room would call their agent.

"So, if you win an award tonight, don't use it as a platform to make a political speech, right? You're not in a position to lecture the public about anything," Gervais said.

Ad

Despite her request to avoid political speeches, Michelle Williams and Patricia Arquette made them anyway by accepting their respective awards. Phoenix also became political, telling the audience that it's great to vote, but sometimes they have to take responsibility themselves and make changes and sacrifices in their own lives.



Post views:

two