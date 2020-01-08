Joaquin Phoenix gets the approval of Stella McCartney for the vote to wear the same suit in the awards season

WENN / Instar / JRP

After the star of & # 39; Joker & # 39; Announced his resolution to promote sustainability, the designer of his Golden Globes costume resorts to Twitter to offer support and declare him & # 39; a winner & # 39 ;.

Joaquin Phoenix It is intended to promote sustainability by wearing the same Stella McCartney I brought throughout the awards season.

The "jester"Star, who was named Best Actor for his performance in the film during the Golden Globes on Sunday (January 5), announced the news on Wednesday (January 8) and the designer quickly praised his decision.

"This man is a winner … using personalized Stella because he chooses to make decisions for the future of the planet," McCartney tweeted. "He also chose to use this same Tux throughout the awards season to reduce waste. I am proud to join forces with you."

Phoenix's defense work was also at stake during the Golden Globes show when he praised the organizers of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for offering a completely vegan menu during the awards ceremony.

"It's the first time I've eaten food at this ceremony," the veteran defender of animal rights and vegans told reporters in the backstage during the event. "I thought it was excellent. I was moved by your decision to make plant-based tonight. It was such an important step … I think we are now reaching a point where the evidence is irrefutable and undeniable … I think that now consuming products animals is no longer just a personal choice. It has a drastic and vast consequence for the rest of the world and for all of us. "