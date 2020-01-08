Jimmy Butler throws kisses at T.J. Warren, who flips it in response

T.J. Warren and Jimmy Butler exchanged words during Wednesday night's game between the Pacers and the Heat, and their coming and going eventually led to the expulsion of Warren.

In the middle of the third quarter, Butler made an exception to a foul committed by Warren. The duo got into each other's face and needed to separate.

Shortly after the game resumed, Butler threw his shoulder at Warren and received an offensive foul. Warren scoffed at Butler clapping him in the face, a movement that led him to be thrown. Butler threw kisses at Warren when Warren pulled himself off the ground. Warren raised a middle finger towards his enemy.

Miami walked away in the second half to win 122-108.

Butler finished with 14 points, seven assists, six rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes. Warren achieved only three points before his expulsion.