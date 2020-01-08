Jillian Michaels gets more violent reaction while doubling her comments on Lizzo's weight

WENN / Avalon

The former coach of & # 39; The Biggest Loser & # 39; is criticized after being accused of shaming the body of the killer of & # 39; Truth Hurts & # 39; saying: & # 39; … it won't be amazing if you have diabetes & # 39 ;.

Jillian Michaels has been criticized after making controversial comments about LizzoThe weight. Appearing in the digital series "AM to DM" by Buzzfeed News, the fitness guru talked about this new trend of body positivity and self-acceptance, during which she expressed her disagreement about glorifying obesity.

"Why do we celebrate his body?" She said of the woman. "Why does it matter? Why don't we celebrate his music? Because it won't be amazing if he has diabetes." He continued to share his thoughts on the rap star, "I'm just being honest. I love his music, my daughter loves her music, but there's never a time when she asks me," I'm so glad I'm overweight. & # 39; Because I care? Why is it my job to worry about your weight? "

Needless to say, her comments provoked a violent reaction, and many accused her of shaming Lizzo. Jameela Jamil, who has been a great defender of self-acceptance and self-esteem, was one of those who called the coach. "I just say … ALL MY CURSED FAMILY HAS DIABETES AND HIGH CHOLESTEROL AND PROBLEMS WITH OUR UNIONS," the British actress posted on Twitter. "Why does this woman act like an MRI? Stop bothering fat people and get in the bin."

Jillian did not take long to realize the criticisms and respond to them. She turned to her social media accounts to explain her previous statements, and wrote: "As I have repeatedly said, we are all beautiful, worthy and equally deserving. I also feel strongly that we love each other enough to recognize that there are serious health consequences that come with obesity, heart disease, diabetes, cancer, to name just a few. I would never want this for ANYONE and I hope we prioritize our health because we LOVE ourselves and our bodies. "

But not everyone could accept Jillian's explanation, and one of them said: "Skinny people don't get diseases too? What an ignorant way of thinking." Another added similarly: "But you can be a woman of large stature and be healthy …" Someone else commented: "To start, you should have taken care of your own business!"

Others, however, thought that there is nothing wrong with what the first "The big loser"said the coach." I feel that intention is everything … she is literally a fitness guru, that's what she has dedicated her life to. So I don't see any problem with her talking about it and giving her opinion, "said one.

Another defended her: "She said nothing wrong, she is a fitness guru she knows." Another blow to those critics: "She didn't say anything bad at all. Some people just don't like the facts so much."