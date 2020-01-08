Jillian Michaels Fat Shames Lizzo – Social networks react

Jillian Michaels is on a promotional tour where he has stopped at various media outlets to talk about his new project. During his appearance in a digital series of Buzzfeed, he went after Lizzo.

While talking about body positivity among celebrities, he pointed to the Juice singer for being obese.

‘Why do we celebrate his body? Why does that matter? Why don't we celebrate his music? "Because it won't be amazing if you have diabetes," Michaels shared. "I'm just being honest. I love her music, my daughter loves her music, but there is never a time when she asks me:" I'm so glad I'm overweight. "Why do I care? Why is it my job to worry about His weight? "

Although some may feel that the celebrity coach is right, most people are seeing who the criticism comes from.

For years, Jillian was the host of The Biggest Loser, where contestants were not only ashamed but also forced to lose weight in some of the most unhealthy ways possible in a short period of time they could have and sometimes had side effects Adverse

People went to social networks to defend the musician and beat Michaels.

'Jillian Michaels was on a program that not only caused people to follow unhealthy diets / workouts to induce FAST (and again unhealthy) weight loss, but also resulted in refining their metabolism, probably FOREVER & # 39; & # 39 ;, a user tweeted.

Another added: “ I really don't care about two things about Jillian Michaels, but we celebrate Lizzo because Lizzo celebrates Lizzo without apology and encourages everyone to celebrate it, so that Jillian can fuck up any washing board on a mountain of misery she sits on

This user mentioned that Lizzo is a physical interpreter: ‘Fat musician here, shut up Jillian. I would love to see you play a two-hour flute set with singing and rap for a world tour of 22 countries. "

Jillian echoed his statement of health concerns he posted on Instagram and Twitter after what he said went viral.



