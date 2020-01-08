Jillian Michaels faces a violent reaction for her comments on Lizzo's body

Jillian MichaelsHe is telling his truth and the internet is not here for that.

Wednesday morning, ex The big loser Coach Jillian appeared in the Buzzfeed News digital series AM to DM to talk about his life and career, but he ended up getting into a discussion musician Lizzo and its appearance While talking to the host of the show about celebrities celebrating this new trend of body positivity and self-acceptance, Jillian made a comment that he received a great reaction from fans.

"Why do we celebrate his body? Why does it matter? Why don't we celebrate his music?‘ Because it won't be amazing if he has diabetes, "Michaels shared. "I'm just being honest. I love his music, my daughter loves her music, but there's never a moment when I think," I'm so glad I'm overweight. "Why do I care? Why is it my job? worry about your weight? "