Jillian Michaels faces a violent reaction for her comments on Lizzo's body

Jillian MichaelsHe is telling his truth and the internet is not here for that.
Wednesday morning, ex The big loser Coach Jillian appeared in the Buzzfeed News digital series AM to DM to talk about his life and career, but he ended up getting into a discussion musician Lizzo and its appearance While talking to the host of the show about celebrities celebrating this new trend of body positivity and self-acceptance, Jillian made a comment that he received a great reaction from fans.
"Why do we celebrate his body? Why does it matter? Why don't we celebrate his music?‘ Because it won't be amazing if he has diabetes, "Michaels shared. "I'm just being honest. I love his music, my daughter loves her music, but there's never a moment when I think," I'm so glad I'm overweight. "Why do I care? Why is it my job? worry about your weight? "
Many fans have turned to their social media platforms to call Jillian for what many believe is to shame the body. It's more than just fans too. Good place star Jameela Jamil, who has been a great advocate of self-acceptance and self-esteem, turned to his Twitter to call the coach for his ideas on health and body type.
"I just say … EVERY SICK FAMILY HAS DIABETES AND HIGH CHOLESTEROL AND PROBLEMS WITH OUR COMMUNICATIONS,quot; tweeted to his followers. "Why does this woman act like an MRI? Stop bothering fat people and get in the bin."
It is not known if Lizzo has seen the comments, but recently announced that he would leave Twitter, so it seems that the moment worked perfectly. Either way, I'm probably too busy being 100 percent that bitch!
