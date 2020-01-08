Jay Ajayi, NFL star and Super Bowl winner, becomes a professional FIFA player

Jay Ajayi has become the first NFL player to become an esports athlete after joining Philadelphia Union.

Born in London, Ajayi is a lifelong football fan and supports Arsenal, while also an avid FIFA player.

It will be the first season of the 26-year-old player as a professional FIFA player, with the rider playing in broadcasts against former NFL player Chad & # 39; Ochocinco & # 39; Johnson and Men in Blazers host Roger Bennett.

Ajayi said: "Philadelphia will always have a special place in my heart. I am blessed to be able to represent the city through electronic sports and be one of the first professional athletes to become a professional player.

"Representing the Philadelphia Union for eMLS combines two of my greatest passions outside of football (American), football and games. I am a competitor, so you will see me give my all for the Union at each eMLS event this year."

Ajayi will represent the Philadelphia Union during the 2020 eMLS Cup campaign, which will begin with Series One of the eMLS League in Philadelphia on January 10.

Doug Vosik, Marketing Director of the Union, said: "Jay has the mentality of struggle, courage and triumph for which Philadelphia is known, and it quickly became clear that his love for the city, football and games made him a great candidate for our esports team

"Signing Jay is another innovative move in eMLS and we're excited to see what he can do."

Ajayi joined the Philadelphia Eagles NFL team in 2017 and helped them become Super Bowl champions in Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots. He joined the Eagles during a part of the 2019 season and is currently a free agent.

During the 2019 eMLS League Series, The Union completed the triples and won the League Series 1, League Series 2 and the eMLS Cup.

During the past season, The Union was represented by Cormac Dooley, 18, who now plays for Nashville SC and for the US national team. UU.

The 2020 eMLS season begins in Philadelphia on January 10, with the second series in Portland in February before the eMLS Cup in Austin in March.